Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
NYSE NPV opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $16.28.
About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund
