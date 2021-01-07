Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.57

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.57 and traded as high as $2.90. Ocean Power Technologies shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 6,632,858 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $79.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ocean Power Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) by 116.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,327 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 34,124 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Ocean Power Technologies worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations.

