OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Trading 11% Higher

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)’s stock price shot up 11% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $20.08. 533,234 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 370,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

Several analysts have issued reports on OFG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $127.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

In related news, COO Ganesh Kumar acquired 3,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,218.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFG. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 170,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 140.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

