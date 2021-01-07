Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.10.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $171,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,451 shares in the company, valued at $9,180,299.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $6,491,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,845 and have sold 230,056 shares valued at $8,513,972. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 67.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.