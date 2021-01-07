One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Liberty Properties from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded One Liberty Properties from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE:OLP traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.07. 285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,384. One Liberty Properties has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $413.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.88.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.60. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 33.46%. On average, analysts predict that One Liberty Properties will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

In other One Liberty Properties news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $42,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 138,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 14.9% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 88.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

