OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OMF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on OneMain from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised OneMain from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on OneMain from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

OneMain stock opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.68. OneMain has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $50.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.35.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.93. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that OneMain will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OneMain news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $2,181,352.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,103,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,540,428.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $634,148.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,157,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,023,872.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,821,000 after buying an additional 1,018,137 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1,911.8% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 829,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,920,000 after buying an additional 788,207 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,138,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 22,869.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 298,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after buying an additional 297,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,097,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,312,000 after buying an additional 294,727 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

