Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $54.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “With breakthrough offerings on the back of dynamic fundamentals, Onto Innovation is well positioned to benefit from cost-effective solutions. The company outsources almost all of its assemblies for a competitive advantage. It invests in research and development to provide differentiated products and services. Healthy traction in 5G and advanced packaging markets drive Onto Innovation despite COVID-19-related woes. A solid product portfolio and accretive customer base are considered to be the key drivers for its long-term growth. However, intense competition in the overseas market and high concentration risks are expected to hurt its margins. An extensive international footprint makes it susceptible to macroeconomic challenges. A slowdown in production due to the pandemic is also expected to impair operations in China and Taiwan.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ONTO. B. Riley upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.40.

Shares of NYSE ONTO traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.41. 1,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,425. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.33 and a beta of 1.20. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $51.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average of $40.12.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $3,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 501,549 shares in the company, valued at $18,617,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,587 shares of company stock worth $4,995,284 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth about $217,087,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth about $44,882,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth about $40,401,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after buying an additional 163,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth about $34,261,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

