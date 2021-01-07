Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

OPRA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Opera from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.05.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRA opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.15. Opera has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.23). Opera had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $42.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.28 million. Research analysts expect that Opera will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Opera by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 54,721 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Opera by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 43,658 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Opera by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Opera during the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Opera during the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

