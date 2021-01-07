Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on OPRT. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

OPRT opened at $18.71 on Thursday. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $516.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.90.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.88 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oportun Financial news, CTO David Anthony Needham sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $377,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,588.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 8,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $148,122.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Oportun Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Oportun Financial by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Oportun Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Oportun Financial by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Oportun Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over the phone, as well as 340 retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

