Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OPT shares. Truist started coverage on Opthea in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Opthea in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Opthea in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Opthea in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Opthea in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:OPT opened at $12.26 on Thursday. Opthea has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $17.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.27.

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

