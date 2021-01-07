OptiBiotix Health Plc (OPTI.L) (LON:OPTI) Shares Gap Up to $57.00

OptiBiotix Health Plc (OPTI.L) (LON:OPTI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $57.00, but opened at $61.00. OptiBiotix Health Plc (OPTI.L) shares last traded at $63.26, with a volume of 380,818 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £55.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 52.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 53.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35.

Optibiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

