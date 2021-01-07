OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $50.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. OptimizeRx traded as high as $34.54 and last traded at $34.54, with a volume of 278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.36.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,705.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 562.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in OptimizeRx by 7.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in OptimizeRx by 11.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the third quarter valued at $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $535.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.34 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.63.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

