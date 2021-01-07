Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchard Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers medical research, gene therapy and inherited disorder treatment services which transforms the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening rare diseases through autologous ex vivo gene therapies. Orchard Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ORTX. ValuEngine raised Orchard Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered Orchard Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.56.

ORTX opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $15.93.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 25.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 15.6% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 58.8% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 30,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

