Orchard Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,097 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,082% compared to the typical daily volume of 262 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 1,448.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 160,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 183.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 111,226 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $399,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORTX opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $632.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $15.93.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

