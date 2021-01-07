Orchid Trading 23.1% Higher This Week (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Orchid has a market cap of $103.08 million and approximately $29.20 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000739 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00043020 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.99 or 0.00311110 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00032061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,044.65 or 0.02754436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013215 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

Orchid Token Trading

Orchid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

