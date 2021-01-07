Origin Dollar Trading Up 567% This Week (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 565.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Origin Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $1,473.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded up 567% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 53.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00026141 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00116915 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.90 or 0.00478648 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00049838 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.12 or 0.00237132 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00015884 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,018,095 tokens. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

