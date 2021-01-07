Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) Price Hits $0.0408 on Top Exchanges

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Ormeus Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0408 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ormeus Coin has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $162,214.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00027700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00112957 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.76 or 0.00215068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.47 or 0.00486620 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00049814 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.21 or 0.00240543 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00016227 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Token Profile

Ormeus Coin’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com . The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . The official message board for Ormeus Coin is medium.com/ormeus

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.