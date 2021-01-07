Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $93.10 and last traded at $91.72. 1,335,536 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 759,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.64.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.36 and its 200-day moving average is $78.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $106,874.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,133.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Oshkosh by 0.7% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.3% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

