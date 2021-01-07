OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) versus Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Head-To-Head Contrast

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

OSI Systems has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Solar has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares OSI Systems and Canadian Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OSI Systems $1.17 billion 1.48 $82.44 million $4.60 20.90 Canadian Solar $3.20 billion 1.01 $171.59 million $2.19 24.80

Canadian Solar has higher revenue and earnings than OSI Systems. OSI Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OSI Systems and Canadian Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OSI Systems 6.45% 15.39% 6.65% Canadian Solar 6.19% 10.28% 2.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for OSI Systems and Canadian Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OSI Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00 Canadian Solar 0 2 4 0 2.67

OSI Systems presently has a consensus price target of $103.75, indicating a potential upside of 7.93%. Canadian Solar has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.82%. Given OSI Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe OSI Systems is more favorable than Canadian Solar.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.6% of OSI Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of Canadian Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of OSI Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OSI Systems beats Canadian Solar on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names. It also provides site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and security screening solutions under the S2 name. The Healthcare segment offers patient monitoring and diagnostic cardiology systems, and related supplies and accessories under the Spacelabs name for use in critical care, emergency, and perioperative areas within hospitals, physicians' offices, medical clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. The Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment provides optoelectronic devices under the OSI Optoelectronics, OSI LaserDiode, OSI Laserscan, Semicoa, and Advanced Photonix names for the aerospace and defense, avionics, medical imaging and diagnostics, biochemistry analysis, pharmaceutical, nanotechnology, telecommunications, construction, and homeland security markets. It also offers electronics manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and end users for medical, automotive, defense, aerospace, industrial, and consumer applications under the OSI Electronics, APlus Products, Altaflex, and PFC names; and LCD displays for medical, industrial, and consumer electronics applications, as well as flex circuits for OEM customers. This segment offers laser-based remote sensing devices to detect and classify vehicles in toll and traffic management systems under the OSI Laserscan and Autosense names; and solid-state laser products for aerospace, defense, telecommunication, and medical applications under the OSI LaserDiode name. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories. It also provides engineering, procurement, and construction; and operation and maintenance (O&M) services. This segment's energy solution products include solar inverters and energy storage systems for utility, commercial, residential, and specialty product applications. Its O&M services include inspections, repair, and replacement of plant equipment; and site management and administrative support services for solar power projects. The Energy segment engages in the development and sale of solar power projects; and operation of solar power plants and sale of electricity. As of January 31, 2020, this segment had a fleet of solar power plants in operation with an aggregate capacity of approximately 880.2 MWp. The company's primary customers include distributors, system integrators, project developers, and installers/EPC companies. Canadian Solar Inc. sells its products primarily under its Canadian Solar brand name; and on an OEM basis. It has operations in North America, South America, Europe, South Africa, the Middle East, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.

