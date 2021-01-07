Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.75 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $13.53 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $13.38. 1,508,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,494. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 80.56% and a positive return on equity of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $55.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 29.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at $198,000. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

