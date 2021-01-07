Osisko Gold Royalties Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,267 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 831% compared to the average daily volume of 351 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OR opened at $13.38 on Thursday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $13.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 80.56%. The firm had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Osisko Gold Royalties’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

OR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.75 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $13.53 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

