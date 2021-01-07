Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Trading 7.7% Higher

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)’s stock price traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.78 and last traded at $69.64. 187,712 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 150,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.42 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $610,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $958,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.