Oxford Technology 2 VCT plc (OXH.L) (LON:OXH) Stock Price Down 65%

Oxford Technology 2 VCT plc (OXH.L) (LON:OXH)’s share price traded down 65% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09). 4,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 5,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.26).

The firm has a market cap of £373,232.30 and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 19.89.

Oxford Technology 2 VCT plc (OXH.L) Company Profile (LON:OXH)

Oxford Technology 2 Venture Capital Trust Plc is a venture capital trust (VCT). The principal activity of the Company is to invest in start-up and early-stage technology companies in general located approximately 60 miles of Oxford. The Company’s objective is to continue to work with its investee companies to help them succeed and to seek exits as and when appropriate.

