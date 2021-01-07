Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Trading Up 3.6%

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)’s stock price was up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.75 and last traded at $33.40. Approximately 6,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 4,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.23.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $23,942,000. Finally, Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $654,000.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.