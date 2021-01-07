Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.46.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $62.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.62. Pacira BioSciences has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $68.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.80, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,185,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,900. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,141,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 9,164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 219,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,495,000 after acquiring an additional 216,746 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

