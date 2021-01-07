PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Up 12.3%

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) shares shot up 12.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.05 and last traded at $29.66. 1,711,502 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,189,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PACW. Raymond James downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.14.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.64.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $289.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $3,565,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 103,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 31,395 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

