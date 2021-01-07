PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PACW. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.14.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PACW opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.64. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $38.04.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $289.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.53 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $3,565,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 103,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 31,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.