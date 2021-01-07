Pad Chivukula Sells 10,000 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $464,000.00.

Pad Chivukula also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, November 2nd, Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $552,800.00.

ARCT opened at $49.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.86. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. The company had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $776,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 15,106.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 19.6% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 324,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after purchasing an additional 53,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.