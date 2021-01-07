Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Alexander C. Karp Sells 1,285,123 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $30,277,497.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,685,743.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PLTR stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.54. 31,217,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,499,094. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.15.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $38,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

