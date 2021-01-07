Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) (CVE:PML) Shares Gap Up to $0.18

Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) (CVE:PML)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.20. Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 25,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “top pick” rating and a C$0.77 price objective for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.84 million and a P/E ratio of -120.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12.

Panoro Minerals Ltd., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Cotabambas project located in the District of Cotabambas.

