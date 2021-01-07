Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) (CVE:PML) Shares Gap Up to $0.18

Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) (CVE:PML)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.20. Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 25,000 shares.

Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “top pick” rating and a C$0.77 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12.

Panoro Minerals Ltd., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Cotabambas project located in the District of Cotabambas.

