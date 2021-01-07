Parachute (PAR) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.22 Million

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 39.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Parachute token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, Parachute has traded 93.4% higher against the US dollar. Parachute has a total market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $324,117.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00016423 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002069 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 86.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Parachute Token Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 583,740,211 tokens. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.