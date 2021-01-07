Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of PRTK stock opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average of $5.42. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $7.27.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.89 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Evan Loh sold 26,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $177,244.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 626,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,995.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $155,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 617,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,800.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,383 shares of company stock worth $1,207,414 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,940 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 36,057 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.