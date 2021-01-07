Park Group plc (PKG.L) (LON:PKG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $79.00

Park Group plc (PKG.L) (LON:PKG)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.00 and traded as high as $79.00. Park Group plc (PKG.L) shares last traded at $79.00, with a volume of 9,097 shares.

About Park Group plc (PKG.L) (LON:PKG)

Park Group plc provides prepaid gift cards, multi-retailer vouchers, and digital rewards services to corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company is involved in Christmas savings business, which offers vouchers, prepaid cards, gifts, and hampers in time for Christmas; and Love2shop Business Services that provides reward solutions, including multi-retailer vouchers and prepaid cards, single store vouchers and cards, gift experiences, holidays, and travel solutions.

