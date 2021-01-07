Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PKIUF. CIBC increased their price target on Parkland from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Parkland in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Parkland from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Parkland presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Shares of PKIUF stock opened at $33.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.21. Parkland has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $37.52.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

