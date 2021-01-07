PARSIQ Price Tops $0.54 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $56.21 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001398 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00030143 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00020912 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002823 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 71.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002732 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,586,072 tokens. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

PARSIQ Token Trading

PARSIQ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.