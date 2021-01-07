PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Shares Down 15.5%

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)’s stock price dropped 15.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 8,432,698 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 5,549,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

PAVM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded PAVmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on PAVmed in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on PAVmed in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $116.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01).

In other news, major shareholder Matthew Sirovich sold 53,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $106,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,938,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,594. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in PAVmed by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in PAVmed by 179.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in PAVmed during the third quarter valued at $35,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in PAVmed during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in PAVmed by 29.2% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

About PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

