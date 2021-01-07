Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Raised to $98.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $91.15 on Monday. Paychex has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.76. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Paychex will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $18,152,002.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,049,317.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 483,252 shares of company stock worth $42,117,342. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

