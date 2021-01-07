PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.78 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of PayPal in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PYPL. BidaskClub downgraded PayPal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.56.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $226.83 on Thursday. PayPal has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $244.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $265.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.05, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.87.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 31,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $157,059,000 after acquiring an additional 277,914 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in PayPal by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in PayPal by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.