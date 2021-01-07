Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Peabody Energy in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina anticipates that the coal producer will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.81.

NYSE BTU opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.68. Peabody Energy has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The coal producer reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.22 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 62.27%. The business’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 54,338 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 236.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,416 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth $31,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

