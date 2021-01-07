PeepCoin (PCN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $223.00

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded 94.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. PeepCoin has a total market capitalization of $174,473.42 and $223.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PeepCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex, CoinExchange, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, PeepCoin has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000207 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About PeepCoin

PCN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 181,544,097,469 coins and its circulating supply is 142,344,097,469 coins. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PeepCoin is peepcoin.io/peepcoin . PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PeepCoin

PeepCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub, TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, C-Patex and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

