Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Peloton Interactive from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.79.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $143.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.61. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion and a PE ratio of -101.24. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $167.37.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 183,500 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $24,122,910.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,432,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $12,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,761,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 740,697 shares of company stock worth $88,621,966 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after buying an additional 37,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

