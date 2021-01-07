Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has $60.00 price objective on the food distribution company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $46.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PFGC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Performance Food Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.73.

Shares of NYSE PFGC traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.43. 6,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,277. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -61.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.82.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $233,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $299,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,363 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,114 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,811 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,784 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,174 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,447 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

