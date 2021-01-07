Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.82

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.82 and traded as high as $0.97. Performant Financial shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 293,006 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $48.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -0.60.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $36.23 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Performant Financial stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,600 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Performant Financial worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performant Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.