Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.82

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.82 and traded as high as $0.97. Performant Financial shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 293,006 shares traded.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $48.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -0.60.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Performant Financial stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,600 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Performant Financial worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Performant Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFMT)
Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.
