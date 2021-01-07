Perlin (PERL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.74 Million

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Perlin has a total market cap of $13.83 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Perlin has traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar. One Perlin token can now be bought for about $0.0286 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Perlin

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,139,908 tokens. Perlin’s official message board is medium.com/perlin-network . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Perlin is perlin.net . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork

Perlin Token Trading

Perlin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

