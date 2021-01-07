Perseus Mining Limited (PRU.TO) (TSE:PRU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.28

Perseus Mining Limited (PRU.TO) (TSE:PRU)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.28 and traded as high as $1.35. Perseus Mining Limited (PRU.TO) shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 29,300 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.28.

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine and Grumesa project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

