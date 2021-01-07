Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on POFCY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays cut Petrofac from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. HSBC downgraded Petrofac from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Investec cut Petrofac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.75.

POFCY stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $691.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Petrofac has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.55.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

