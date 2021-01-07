Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) (LON:PETS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $402.79

Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) (LON:PETS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $402.79 and traded as high as $446.20. Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) shares last traded at $433.20, with a volume of 1,211,524 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PETS. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 296.11 ($3.87).

Get Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 402.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 337.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.59%. Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

In related news, insider Peter Pritchard sold 1,369,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 384 ($5.02), for a total value of £5,257,286.40 ($6,868,678.34).

About Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) (LON:PETS)

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

See Also: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.