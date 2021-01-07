Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

NYSE:PSXP opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.22. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.43 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 43.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSXP. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 110.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 20.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 46.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

