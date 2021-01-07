Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) (LON:PGR) Shares Gap Up to $4.89

Shares of Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) (LON:PGR) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.89, but opened at $5.35. Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 120,859 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.17. The firm has a market cap of £139.33 million and a PE ratio of -0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.39.

Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) Company Profile (LON:PGR)

Phoenix Global Resources plc engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities in Argentina. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group Limited.

